Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
NDLEA Arrests 12 Apapa Seaport Dockworkers Over Link To Seized N9.5b Cocaine
The Nigeria Lawyer
- NDLEA Arrests 12 Apapa Seaport Dockworkers Over Link To Seized N9.5b Cocaine
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
NDLEA Arrests 12 Apapa Dock Workers over Link to Seized N9.5bn Cocaine
The Trent:
12 Apapa Seaport Dockworkers Arrested Over Link To Seized N9.5 Billion Cocaine
Biz Watch Nigeria:
12 Dockworkers In NDLEA Detention Over N9.5bn Cocaine Shipment
More Picks
1
I don't believe in heaven or hell - Samklef -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma, VC reacts -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
3
2Face?s baby mama Pero Adeniyi serves his wife Annie Idibia lawsuit notice, demands N500m as damages -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Barcelona confirm return of Dani Alves as first signing under new coach Xavi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
'She paid my transport fare, I paid her dowry' - Nigerian man says, as he celebrates second wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Why we are unbundling state-owned railway corporation, says Nigeria’s minister, Saraki -
Ripples Nigeria,
16 hours ago
7
"He will still cheat and dump you"- Janemena tells ladies who rely on love charm to keep a man -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Osinbajo: 'Strategic leadership helped Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic' -
Pulse Nigeria,
21 hours ago
9
Nigerian Govt Launches Portal For Nigerians To Become House Owners (Apply Here) -
Anaedo Online,
23 hours ago
10
'Family over everything' Reactions as Peter Okoye takes Paul's children for early Christmas shopping amidst their beef -
Kemi Filani Blog,
14 hours ago
