Nigerian Army confirms, names senior officer, three others killed during battle with ISWAP

Read full article JUST IN: Nigerian Army confirms, names senior officer, three ... The News Guru - The Nigerian Army on Saturday confirmed the killing of a Senior Officer, Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusuin in battle with Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).Read full article JUST IN: Nigerian Army confirms, names senior officer, three ...



News Credibility Score: 50%