Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian correctional facilities need serious upgrade – Prison fellowship
News photo Daily Post  - A religious group known as Prison Fellowship Nigeria has called on the federal and state governments to upgrade the infrastructure at the various correctional facilities in the country and improve on the funding of the system in line with United ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian correctional facilities need serious upgrade – Prison fellowship The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian correctional facilities need serious upgrade – Prison fellowship
Nigerian Correctional Facilities Need Serious Upgrade – Prison Fellowship Fresh Reporters:
Nigerian Correctional Facilities Need Serious Upgrade – Prison Fellowship


   More Picks
1 I don't believe in heaven or hell - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma, VC reacts - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
3 2Face?s baby mama Pero Adeniyi serves his wife Annie Idibia lawsuit notice, demands N500m as damages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 I married as a virgin, God revealed my wedding date; 55-year-old woman who wedded for the 1st time speaks - Legit, 14 hours ago
5 Barcelona confirm return of Dani Alves as first signing under new coach Xavi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 'She paid my transport fare, I paid her dowry' - Nigerian man says, as he celebrates second wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 48% of girls in northern Nigeria marry before age 15 - Report - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Lady cries out as her lips increase drastically in size after undergoing procedure to get pink lips (VIDEO) - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
9 "He will still cheat and dump you"- Janemena tells ladies who rely on love charm to keep a man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Nigerian Govt Launches Portal For Nigerians To Become House Owners (Apply Here) - Anaedo Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info