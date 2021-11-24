Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“What kind of country is this?” – Singer, Cheque laments after he was allegedly assaulted by EFCC
Yaba Left Online  - Nigerian singer, Akanbi Bamidele Brett popularly known as Cheque, has alleged that he was assaulted by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. The ‘Zoom’ hitmaker made this revelation in a post he shared on his Instagram story ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

