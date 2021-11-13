Yahaya Bello: Speedy passage of hunters bill will help curb insecurity

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
I don't believe in heaven or hell - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
2
|
Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma, VC reacts - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
Barcelona confirm return of Dani Alves as first signing under new coach Xavi - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
Odili: Ubani commends FG for arrest of suspects - The Nation,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
Troops kill scores of ISWAP terrorists, destroy several equipment in Askira Uba - Pulse Nigeria,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report - The Punch,
12 hours ago
|
7
|
Why we are unbundling state-owned railway corporation, says Nigeria’s minister, Saraki - Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
"He will still cheat and dump you"- Janemena tells ladies who rely on love charm to keep a man - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
9
|
Veteran actor Olu Jacobs steps out with his wife Joke Silva and son (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
10
|
Askira-Uba Attack: Zulum lauds Military For Resilience, Empathizes Over Loss - Independent,
16 hours ago