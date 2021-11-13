Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria shunned on 2021 list of top 10 investment destinations in Africa
News photo The Punch  - Nigeria has been left out of the list of the top investment destinations in Africa for 2021, compiled by a South African investment and advisory firm, Rand Merchant Bank.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

