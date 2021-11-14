Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oritsejafor: A Fiery ‘Defender of Faith’ – Michael West
News photo The News Guru  - AdvertismentBy Michael West One thing anybody cannot deny about the immediate past President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pastor Joseph Ayodele Oritsejafor, is his voice, courage, and passion in defense of the Christian faith in Nigeria ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Oritsejafor: A fiery ‘defender of faith’ Nigerian Tribune:
Oritsejafor: A fiery ‘defender of faith’
Oritsejafor: A fiery ‘defender of faith’ The Nation:
Oritsejafor: A fiery ‘defender of faith’


   More Picks
1 I don't believe in heaven or hell - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma, VC reacts - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 2Face?s baby mama Pero Adeniyi serves his wife Annie Idibia lawsuit notice, demands N500m as damages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Barcelona confirm return of Dani Alves as first signing under new coach Xavi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 'She paid my transport fare, I paid her dowry' - Nigerian man says, as he celebrates second wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Why we are unbundling state-owned railway corporation, says Nigeria’s minister, Saraki - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 "He will still cheat and dump you"- Janemena tells ladies who rely on love charm to keep a man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Osinbajo: 'Strategic leadership helped Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic' - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
9 Nigerian Govt Launches Portal For Nigerians To Become House Owners (Apply Here) - Anaedo Online, 23 hours ago
10 'Family over everything' Reactions as Peter Okoye takes Paul's children for early Christmas shopping amidst their beef - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info