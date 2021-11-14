Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG can’t use bond to keep us in Nigeria, doctors reply Ngige
News photo The Punch  - Doctors in Nigeria have rejected a proposal by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, for physicians trained in Nigeria to work in the country for at least nine years before being allowed to migrate.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

