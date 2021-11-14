Post News
News at a Glance
France vs Kazakhstan: Mbappe scores four as France win 8-0 to reach 2022 World Cup finals
The Punch
- France vs Kazakhstan: Mbappe scores four as France win 8-0 to reach 2022 World Cup finals
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Mbappe Tips France To Win 2022 World Cup
Daily Post:
World Cup 2022: We are going there to win - Mbappe
Naija Loaded:
France Want To Win 2022 World Cup – Mbappe
The Eagle Online:
France, Belgium punch 2022 World Cup tickets
Oyo Gist:
"We are going over there to win it"- Mbappe reacts to World Cup qualification
Fresh Reporters:
World Cup 2022: We Are Going There To Win – Mbappe
More Picks
1
Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
2
Nigerians not happy with Buhari government over killing of brigadier general and other officers by terrorists -
Legit,
2 hours ago
3
Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
France vs Kazakhstan: Mbappe scores four as France win 8-0 to reach 2022 World Cup finals -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
5
I worked as generator repairer before stardom — Ijebu -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
6
'Family over everything' Reactions as Peter Okoye takes Paul's children for early Christmas shopping amidst their beef -
Kemi Filani Blog,
24 hours ago
7
Andy Uba to challenge Soludo’s victory in court, vows to reclaim 'stolen mandate' -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
8
Veteran actor Olu Jacobs steps out with his wife Joke Silva and son (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Askira-Uba Attack: Zulum lauds Military For Resilience, Empathizes Over Loss -
Independent,
21 hours ago
10
Yahaya Bello: Speedy passage of hunters bill will help curb insecurity -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
