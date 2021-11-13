Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report
The Punch  - The 2021 Global Organised Crime Index has ranked Nigeria among the top 10 criminal markets for trafficking in people, firearms, illicit cannabis and heroin trade, fauna crimes, synthetic drugs and non-renewable resource crimes.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report Sundiata Post:
Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report
Nigeria ranked top ten in human trafficking, drug market The News Guru:
Nigeria ranked top ten in human trafficking, drug market
Nigeria Among top 10 Human Trafficking, Drug markets – Report Infotrust News:
Nigeria Among top 10 Human Trafficking, Drug markets – Report
Nigeria ranks No. 5 among human trafficking, drug markets, says 2021 Global Organised Crime Index Global Upfront:
Nigeria ranks No. 5 among human trafficking, drug markets, says 2021 Global Organised Crime Index


   More Picks
1 I don't believe in heaven or hell - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma, VC reacts - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 2Face?s baby mama Pero Adeniyi serves his wife Annie Idibia lawsuit notice, demands N500m as damages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 48% of girls in northern Nigeria marry before age 15 - Report - The Punch, 1 day ago
5 I married as a virgin, God revealed my wedding date; 55-year-old woman who wedded for the 1st time speaks - Legit, 17 hours ago
6 Barcelona confirm return of Dani Alves as first signing under new coach Xavi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 'She paid my transport fare, I paid her dowry' - Nigerian man says, as he celebrates second wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Lady cries out as her lips increase drastically in size after undergoing procedure to get pink lips (VIDEO) - The Info NG, 1 day ago
9 "He will still cheat and dump you"- Janemena tells ladies who rely on love charm to keep a man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Osinbajo: 'Strategic leadership helped Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic' - Pulse Nigeria, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info