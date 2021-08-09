Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG Moves to Regulate Sodium Consumption in Packaged Foods
This Day  - Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has disclosed the federal government’s plans to regulate sodium consumption by Nigerians through packaged foods.

