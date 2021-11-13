Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I’m sad to hear of the demise of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu"- President Buhari reacts to ISWAP attack
Oyo Gist  - According to report reaching oyogist.com, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and the three other soldiers killed during a clash with the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ISWAP attack: I Daily Post:
ISWAP attack: I'm sad - Buhari reacts to killing of Brig General Zirkusu, others
Buhari ‘extremely saddened’ by death of General Zirkusu, troops in ISWAP attack Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari ‘extremely saddened’ by death of General Zirkusu, troops in ISWAP attack
Buhari, Zulum reacts to killing of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu, others Top Naija:
Buhari, Zulum reacts to killing of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu, others
ISWAP Attack: I’m Sad – Buhari Reacts To Killing Of Brig General Zirkusu, Others Fresh Reporters:
ISWAP Attack: I’m Sad – Buhari Reacts To Killing Of Brig General Zirkusu, Others


   More Picks
1 I don't believe in heaven or hell - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma, VC reacts - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Barcelona confirm return of Dani Alves as first signing under new coach Xavi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report - The Punch, 10 hours ago
5 Why we are unbundling state-owned railway corporation, says Nigeria’s minister, Saraki - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 "He will still cheat and dump you"- Janemena tells ladies who rely on love charm to keep a man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Veteran actor Olu Jacobs steps out with his wife Joke Silva and son (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 NiMet predicts three-day sunshine, hazy weather from Sunday - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
9 'Family over everything' Reactions as Peter Okoye takes Paul's children for early Christmas shopping amidst their beef - Kemi Filani Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Andy Uba to challenge Soludo’s victory in court, vows to reclaim 'stolen mandate' - The Cable, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info