Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police confirms kidnap of RCCG pastor ,female teacher by gunmen in Calabar
Vanguard News  - The Cross River state Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of a pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God,RCCG,Pst. Sunday Adeniran  and a female  teacher whose is yet to be identified

36 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen Kidnap RCCG Pastor, Teacher in C/River Leadership:
Gunmen Kidnap RCCG Pastor, Teacher in C/River
Anxiety in C/River community as gunmen kidnap RCCG Pastor, teacher The News Guru:
Anxiety in C/River community as gunmen kidnap RCCG Pastor, teacher
Unknown Gunmen Kidnap RCCG Pastor, Teacher Naija News:
Unknown Gunmen Kidnap RCCG Pastor, Teacher


   More Picks
1 I don't believe in heaven or hell - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma, VC reacts - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 2Face?s baby mama Pero Adeniyi serves his wife Annie Idibia lawsuit notice, demands N500m as damages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Barcelona confirm return of Dani Alves as first signing under new coach Xavi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 'She paid my transport fare, I paid her dowry' - Nigerian man says, as he celebrates second wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Why we are unbundling state-owned railway corporation, says Nigeria’s minister, Saraki - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
8 "He will still cheat and dump you"- Janemena tells ladies who rely on love charm to keep a man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Osinbajo: 'Strategic leadership helped Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic' - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 'Family over everything' Reactions as Peter Okoye takes Paul's children for early Christmas shopping amidst their beef - Kemi Filani Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info