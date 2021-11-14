Nigerian Army reiterates loyalty to nation’s constitution, President Buhari

|
Nigerians not happy with Buhari government over killing of brigadier general and other officers by terrorists - Legit,
11 hours ago
Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
Police rescue kidnapped 80-year-old community leader in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
How climate change affects our 2021 harvest – Nigerian farmers - The Nation,
15 hours ago
NCC 2021 BMR: Akande, Danbatta commit to next phase of industry growth - Daily Post,
17 hours ago
Nigeria still running 18th century economy —Ben Bruce - The Punch,
19 hours ago
Olu Jacobs graces AFRIFF event, bags Life Time Achievement Award - The Punch,
16 hours ago
No plans to switch parties, says Obaseki - The Guardian,
24 hours ago
House Minority Caucus Mourns Slain Vanguard Reporter, Demands Further Investigation - This Day,
23 hours ago
FG Moves to Regulate Sodium Consumption in Packaged Foods - This Day,
22 hours ago