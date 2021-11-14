Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mourinho has turned me to a monster – Tammy Abraham
News photo Daily Post  - AS Roma striker, Tammy Abraham, believes the club's manager, Jose Mourinho, has turned him into a 'monster' and a more aggressive player.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Abraham Reveals Mourinho Has Taught Him To Be A ‘Monster’ Independent:
Abraham Reveals Mourinho Has Taught Him To Be A ‘Monster’
Tammy Abraham: Mourinho taught me to be a The Eagle Online:
Tammy Abraham: Mourinho taught me to be a 'monster'
Mourinho has turned me to a monster – Tammy Abraham Within Nigeria:
Mourinho has turned me to a monster – Tammy Abraham


   More Picks
1 I worked as generator repairer before stardom — Ijebu - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerians not happy with Buhari government over killing of brigadier general and other officers by terrorists - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 France vs Kazakhstan: Mbappe scores four as France win 8-0 to reach 2022 World Cup finals - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 Police rescue kidnapped 80-year-old community leader in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 NCC 2021 BMR: Akande, Danbatta commit to next phase of industry growth - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Nigeria still running 18th century economy —Ben Bruce - The Punch, 14 hours ago
9 Olu Jacobs graces AFRIFF event, bags Life Time Achievement Award - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 Veteran actor Olu Jacobs steps out with his wife Joke Silva and son (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info