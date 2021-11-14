Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DSS to journalists: Consider ethnic, religious diversity in your reportage
News photo The Cable  - The Department of State Services (DSS) has asked journalists to consider Nigeria’s peculiarities in terms of ethnic and...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

While reporting, consider Nigeria peculiarity, DSS urges media Vanguard News:
While reporting, consider Nigeria peculiarity, DSS urges media
Consider Nigeria The Punch:
Consider Nigeria's peculiarity while reporting, DSS urges media
While reporting, consider Nigeria’s peculiarities, DSS urges media The Guardian:
While reporting, consider Nigeria’s peculiarities, DSS urges media
Consider Nigeria’s peculiarity while reporting, DSS urges media Point Blank News:
Consider Nigeria’s peculiarity while reporting, DSS urges media
DSS Appeals To Journalists In News Reportage CKN Nigeria:
DSS Appeals To Journalists In News Reportage
DSS to Journalists: While reporting, consider Nigeria’s peculiarity The Eagle Online:
DSS to Journalists: While reporting, consider Nigeria’s peculiarity
Consider ethnic and religious diversities in your reportage, DSS tells journalists Within Nigeria:
Consider ethnic and religious diversities in your reportage, DSS tells journalists
While Reporting, Consider Nigeria’s Peculiarities, DSS Urges Media The New Diplomat:
While Reporting, Consider Nigeria’s Peculiarities, DSS Urges Media


   More Picks
1 I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 2023: Northern Group makes new move, drums support for Igbo presidency - Legit, 1 hour ago
3 Tonto Dikeh hangs out with her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's best friend, Mayor Blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Police rescue 80-yr-old from suspected kidnappers in Kano – PPRO - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
5 Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 DSS to journalists: Consider ethnic, religious diversity in your reportage - The Cable, 23 hours ago
7 Nigerian Lady who was wrongfully charged and sentenced to 20 years in Ivorian prison dies after contracting an infection - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Comic actor Mr Latin gets car gift from his wife to celebrate his birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Female preacher claims she saw TB Joshua and Bishop Benson Idahosa in hell fire, reveals why Idahosa was allegedly sent to hell fire (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Police launch manhunt for kidnappers of Redeemed pastor - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info