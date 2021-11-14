Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Olu Jacobs graces AFRIFF event, bags Life Time Achievement Award
News photo The Punch  - Olu Jacobs graces AFRIFF event, bags Life Time Achievement Award

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Veteran actor, Olu Jacobs has been presented with the Lifetime Achievement award at the Africa International Film Festival Globe Awards which held Saturday night. News Wire NGR:
Veteran actor, Olu Jacobs has been presented with the Lifetime Achievement award at the Africa International Film Festival Globe Awards which held Saturday night.
Olu Jacobs graces AFRIFF event, bags Life Time Achievement Award Oyo Gist:
Olu Jacobs graces AFRIFF event, bags Life Time Achievement Award
Olu Jacobs receives Life Time Achievement Award at 2021 AFRIFF EE Live:
Olu Jacobs receives Life Time Achievement Award at 2021 AFRIFF
Olu Jacobs Graces AFRIFF Event, Bags Life Time Achievement Award Tori News:
Olu Jacobs Graces AFRIFF Event, Bags Life Time Achievement Award


   More Picks
1 Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 Nigerians not happy with Buhari government over killing of brigadier general and other officers by terrorists - Legit, 2 hours ago
3 Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 France vs Kazakhstan: Mbappe scores four as France win 8-0 to reach 2022 World Cup finals - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 I worked as generator repairer before stardom — Ijebu - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 'Family over everything' Reactions as Peter Okoye takes Paul's children for early Christmas shopping amidst their beef - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Andy Uba to challenge Soludo’s victory in court, vows to reclaim 'stolen mandate' - The Cable, 23 hours ago
8 Veteran actor Olu Jacobs steps out with his wife Joke Silva and son (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Askira-Uba Attack: Zulum lauds Military For Resilience, Empathizes Over Loss - Independent, 21 hours ago
10 Yahaya Bello: Speedy passage of hunters bill will help curb insecurity - The Cable, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info