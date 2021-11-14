Happy couple arrive at their wedding venue in “Keke Napep” in Delta state (Photos) Yaba Left Online - A Nigerian man who doubles as an entertainer and a journalist, Christian Eloho Usioyibo and his new wife, Comfort Religion arrived at the venue of their wedding in a tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep. Christian popularly referred to as Anointed ...



News Credibility Score: 99%