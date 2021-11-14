"Bitter souls are always stagnant" - Destiny Etiko fires back at people trolling her over fleet of cars

|
1
Nigerians not happy with Buhari government over killing of brigadier general and other officers by terrorists - Legit,
16 hours ago
2
Tonto Dikeh hangs out with her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's best friend, Mayor Blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Nigeria still running 18th century economy —Ben Bruce - The Punch,
23 hours ago
5
Olu Jacobs graces AFRIFF event, bags Life Time Achievement Award - The Punch,
21 hours ago
6
Makinde Says Oyo's IGR Growth Is A Result Of Hardwork - Inside Business Nigeria,
3 hours ago
7
Stop protesting take over of land for development, Makinde tells Oyo indigenes - MetroStar Nigeria,
14 hours ago
8
Peter and Paul Okoye reconcile, as they follow each other on Instagram - The Info NG,
15 hours ago
9
Release 'Biafran youths' detained or face our wrath - IPOB threatens Southeast govs - Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
Kwara flogging: Abdulrazaq appoints members for Arabic education board - Daily Trust,
16 hours ago