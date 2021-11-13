Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian national arrested with drugs worth N331m in India
   More Picks
1 I don't believe in heaven or hell - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma, VC reacts - Daily Post, 1 day ago
3 Barcelona confirm return of Dani Alves as first signing under new coach Xavi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Troops kill scores of ISWAP terrorists, destroy several equipment in Askira Uba - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 I worked as generator repairer before stardom — Ijebu - The Punch, 15 hours ago
7 'Family over everything' Reactions as Peter Okoye takes Paul's children for early Christmas shopping amidst their beef - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Why we are unbundling state-owned railway corporation, says Nigeria’s minister, Saraki - Ripples Nigeria, 24 hours ago
9 "He will still cheat and dump you"- Janemena tells ladies who rely on love charm to keep a man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Veteran actor Olu Jacobs steps out with his wife Joke Silva and son (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
