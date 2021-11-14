Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anambra 2021: I was removed after 17 days as governor, so this development won’t hurt me – Andy Uba
News photo Vanguard News  - THE governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress APC, in the just concluded Anambra State election, Senator Andy Uba has recalled how he was removed as governor by the Supreme Court of Nigeria after 17 days in office, insisting that the current ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Nigerians not happy with Buhari government over killing of brigadier general and other officers by terrorists - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 EFCC Arrests Newly Appointed MD Of First Bank Holdings, Nnamdi Okonkwo - Kanyi Daily, 2 hours ago
3 Tonto Dikeh hangs out with her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's best friend, Mayor Blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Nigeria still running 18th century economy —Ben Bruce - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Olu Jacobs graces AFRIFF event, bags Life Time Achievement Award - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 Peter and Paul Okoye reconcile, as they follow each other on Instagram - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
8 Kwara flogging: Abdulrazaq appoints members for Arabic education board - Daily Trust, 14 hours ago
9 2023: Igbo Presidency is feasible, will end agitation in South-East, says Ohanaeze - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 UNILORIN Lecturer Beaten To Coma By Final Year Student Over Project Now Stable - VC - The Nigeria Lawyer, 8 hours ago
