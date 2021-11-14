Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anambra election: 'You're deceived by defectors', APGA mocks Andy Uba
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 I worked as generator repairer before stardom — Ijebu - The Punch, 20 hours ago
2 Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Nigerians not happy with Buhari government over killing of brigadier general and other officers by terrorists - Legit, 5 hours ago
4 Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 France vs Kazakhstan: Mbappe scores four as France win 8-0 to reach 2022 World Cup finals - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 NCC 2021 BMR: Akande, Danbatta commit to next phase of industry growth - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
7 Nigeria still running 18th century economy —Ben Bruce - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 Olu Jacobs graces AFRIFF event, bags Life Time Achievement Award - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Veteran actor Olu Jacobs steps out with his wife Joke Silva and son (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 No plans to switch parties, says Obaseki - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
