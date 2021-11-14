Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Igbo Presidency is feasible, will end agitation in South-East, says Ohanaeze
News photo The Punch  - Igbo Presidency come 2023 is possible and feasible, the apex sociocultural organisation in Igbo land, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has said.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ohanaeze Worldwide: We’re building alliance with north to achieve Igbo presidency Nigerian Eye:
Ohanaeze Worldwide: We’re building alliance with north to achieve Igbo presidency
Ohanaeze says Igbo Presidency will end Biafra agitation in Southeast Pulse Nigeria:
Ohanaeze says Igbo Presidency will end Biafra agitation in Southeast
2023: Igbo Presidency Is Feasible, Will End Agitation In South-East, Says Ohanaeze Infotrust News:
2023: Igbo Presidency Is Feasible, Will End Agitation In South-East, Says Ohanaeze
2023 Igbo Presidency Is Possible, It Will End Agitation In South-East- Ohanaeze Naija on Point:
2023 Igbo Presidency Is Possible, It Will End Agitation In South-East- Ohanaeze


   More Picks
1 I worked as generator repairer before stardom — Ijebu - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerians not happy with Buhari government over killing of brigadier general and other officers by terrorists - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 France vs Kazakhstan: Mbappe scores four as France win 8-0 to reach 2022 World Cup finals - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Police rescue kidnapped 80-year-old community leader in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 NCC 2021 BMR: Akande, Danbatta commit to next phase of industry growth - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Nigeria still running 18th century economy —Ben Bruce - The Punch, 14 hours ago
9 Olu Jacobs graces AFRIFF event, bags Life Time Achievement Award - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 Veteran actor Olu Jacobs steps out with his wife Joke Silva and son (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info