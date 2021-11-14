Ndume consoles Army over killing of Gen. Zirkusu, others by ISWAP terrorists Vanguard News - CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has condoled with the Army over the killing of Brigadier General Zirkusu and three other Soldiers during an attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants in Borno State.



News Credibility Score: 99%