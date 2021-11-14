Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Akeredolu planning to hand over forest reserves to son, Babajide - Group alleges
News photo Daily Post  - A group, Ondo State Concerned Timber Merchants, OSCTIM, has alleged that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has been scheming to hand over

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Group accuses Akeredolu of handing over forest reserves to son The Punch:
Group accuses Akeredolu of handing over forest reserves to son's crony
They want to blackmail my son, says Akeredolu The Eagle Online:
They want to blackmail my son, says Akeredolu


   More Picks
1 I worked as generator repairer before stardom — Ijebu - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerians not happy with Buhari government over killing of brigadier general and other officers by terrorists - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 France vs Kazakhstan: Mbappe scores four as France win 8-0 to reach 2022 World Cup finals - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Police rescue kidnapped 80-year-old community leader in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 NCC 2021 BMR: Akande, Danbatta commit to next phase of industry growth - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Nigeria still running 18th century economy —Ben Bruce - The Punch, 14 hours ago
9 Olu Jacobs graces AFRIFF event, bags Life Time Achievement Award - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 Veteran actor Olu Jacobs steps out with his wife Joke Silva and son (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info