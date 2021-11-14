Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


What manner of man is this ?- Jimmy Odukoya celebrates his dad, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who led worship in church this morning, days after losing his wife Nomthi
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Jimmy Odukoya, son of clergyman, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has taken to social media to celebrate his father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who led a worship session in church this morning just days after los

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Photostory: Son, Jimmy Salutes Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s Strength Days After Wife’s Death Actor, Jimmy Odukoya, who is also the son of the Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya, has hailed his strength and perseverance as he leads a ... The Punch:
Photostory: Son, Jimmy Salutes Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s Strength Days After Wife’s Death Actor, Jimmy Odukoya, who is also the son of the Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya, has hailed his strength and perseverance as he leads a ...
Jimmy Odukoya celebrates his dad, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who led worship in church this morning days after losing his wife. Gist Reel:
Jimmy Odukoya celebrates his dad, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who led worship in church this morning days after losing his wife.
Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s son, Jimmy, showers praises on him, as he leads the church to worship, few days after losing his 2nd wife to cancer Instablog 9ja:
Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s son, Jimmy, showers praises on him, as he leads the church to worship, few days after losing his 2nd wife to cancer


   More Picks
1 Nigerians not happy with Buhari government over killing of brigadier general and other officers by terrorists - Legit, 10 hours ago
2 Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 France vs Kazakhstan: Mbappe scores four as France win 8-0 to reach 2022 World Cup finals - The Punch, 24 hours ago
4 Police rescue kidnapped 80-year-old community leader in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 How climate change affects our 2021 harvest – Nigerian farmers - The Nation, 13 hours ago
6 NCC 2021 BMR: Akande, Danbatta commit to next phase of industry growth - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 Nigeria still running 18th century economy —Ben Bruce - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Olu Jacobs graces AFRIFF event, bags Life Time Achievement Award - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 No plans to switch parties, says Obaseki - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
10 House Minority Caucus Mourns Slain Vanguard Reporter, Demands Further Investigation - This Day, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info