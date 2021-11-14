Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UNIABUJA Honours 44 Staff for Role in Rescue of Abducted Staff
News photo This Day  - Kuni Tyessi in Abuja The management of University of Abuja has honoured 44 staff of the safety unit of the University over the weekend for their role in the rescue of staff of the University and ch…

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UNIABUJA Honours 44 Over Role In Abducted Staff’s Rescue Leadership:
UNIABUJA Honours 44 Over Role In Abducted Staff’s Rescue
UNIABUJA honours 44 personnel for role in rescue of abducted staff Nigerian Tribune:
UNIABUJA honours 44 personnel for role in rescue of abducted staff
UNIABUJA honours 44 personnel for role in rescue of abducted staff The Punch:
UNIABUJA honours 44 personnel for role in rescue of abducted staff
UNIABUJA Honours 44 Staff For Role In Rescuing Abducted Lecturers, Children Independent:
UNIABUJA Honours 44 Staff For Role In Rescuing Abducted Lecturers, Children
UniAbuja honours 44 people for their role in rescue of abducted staff - P.M. News PM News:
UniAbuja honours 44 people for their role in rescue of abducted staff - P.M. News
UniAbuja Honours 44 Staff Over Role In Rescue Of Abducted Staff The Will:
UniAbuja Honours 44 Staff Over Role In Rescue Of Abducted Staff
UNIABUJA honours 44 personnel for role in rescue of abducted staff Within Nigeria:
UNIABUJA honours 44 personnel for role in rescue of abducted staff


   More Picks
1 Tonto Dikeh hangs out with her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's best friend, Mayor Blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Nigerian Lady who was wrongfully charged and sentenced to 20 years in Ivorian prison dies after contracting an infection - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 mins ago
5 Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion - The Street Journal, 6 hours ago
6 Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 2022: Olujimi, eight other women join Ekiti governorship race - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 2023: Northern Group makes new move, drums support for Igbo presidency - Legit, 6 hours ago
9 Frank Edoho replies lady who mentioned his name while saying Toke Makinwa isn't the right host for Gulder Ultimate Search - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Petrol queues resurface in Abuja over fear of price hike, scarcity — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info