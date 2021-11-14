Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Flash flood damages houses, vehicles in Alimosho LGA – NEMA
News photo Prompt News  - The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says a flash flood caused by downpour on Sunday damaged several houses and vehicles in some parts of the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State. NEMA also advised residents and motorists in the ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Flash flood damages houses, vehicles in Alimosho LGA – NEMA The Punch:
Flash flood damages houses, vehicles in Alimosho LGA – NEMA
Flash flood damages houses, vehicles in Lagos The News Guru:
Flash flood damages houses, vehicles in Lagos
Flood Affects Houses, Vehicles Amid Heavy Rainfall In Lagos Global Village Extra:
Flood Affects Houses, Vehicles Amid Heavy Rainfall In Lagos


   More Picks
1 I worked as generator repairer before stardom — Ijebu - The Punch, 20 hours ago
2 Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Nigerians not happy with Buhari government over killing of brigadier general and other officers by terrorists - Legit, 5 hours ago
4 Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 France vs Kazakhstan: Mbappe scores four as France win 8-0 to reach 2022 World Cup finals - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 NCC 2021 BMR: Akande, Danbatta commit to next phase of industry growth - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
7 Nigeria still running 18th century economy —Ben Bruce - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 Olu Jacobs graces AFRIFF event, bags Life Time Achievement Award - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Veteran actor Olu Jacobs steps out with his wife Joke Silva and son (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 No plans to switch parties, says Obaseki - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info