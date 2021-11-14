Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oyo's IGR growth result of hardwork – Makinde
The Eagle Online  - He also noted that the leap in IGR is the manifestation of his administration's pragmatic approach to governance since May 2019.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Oyo’s IGR growth result of hardwork –Makinde The Sun:
Oyo’s IGR growth result of hardwork –Makinde
Oyo’s IGR Growth Result Of Hard Work — Makinde Independent:
Oyo’s IGR Growth Result Of Hard Work — Makinde
Makinde says Oyo’s IGR growth result of hardwork Prompt News:
Makinde says Oyo’s IGR growth result of hardwork


   More Picks
1 Nigerians not happy with Buhari government over killing of brigadier general and other officers by terrorists - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 EFCC Arrests Newly Appointed MD Of First Bank Holdings, Nnamdi Okonkwo - Kanyi Daily, 12 mins ago
3 Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Nigeria still running 18th century economy —Ben Bruce - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Kwara flogging: Abdulrazaq appoints members for Arabic education board - Daily Trust, 13 hours ago
6 Police rescue kidnapped 80-year-old community leader in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 How climate change affects our 2021 harvest – Nigerian farmers - The Nation, 16 hours ago
8 NCC 2021 BMR: Akande, Danbatta commit to next phase of industry growth - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Olu Jacobs graces AFRIFF event, bags Life Time Achievement Award - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 FG Moves to Regulate Sodium Consumption in Packaged Foods - This Day, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info