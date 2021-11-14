Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari’s Government Denies Sponsoring Terrorism, As Alleged By US-Based Organisation
The Cheer News  - BY QUADRI SALIU The Nigerian government has dismissed the allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari administration is responsible for the sponsoring of terrorism in Nigeria. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

FG replies US-based organisation over claims of sponsoring terrorism Lailas News:
FG replies US-based organisation over claims of sponsoring terrorism
FG replies US-based organisation over claims of sponsoring terrorism The Dabigal Blog:
FG replies US-based organisation over claims of sponsoring terrorism
Osmek News:
FG replies US-based organisation over claims of sponsoring terrorism


   More Picks
1 I worked as generator repairer before stardom — Ijebu - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerians not happy with Buhari government over killing of brigadier general and other officers by terrorists - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 France vs Kazakhstan: Mbappe scores four as France win 8-0 to reach 2022 World Cup finals - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Police rescue kidnapped 80-year-old community leader in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 NCC 2021 BMR: Akande, Danbatta commit to next phase of industry growth - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Nigeria still running 18th century economy —Ben Bruce - The Punch, 14 hours ago
9 Olu Jacobs graces AFRIFF event, bags Life Time Achievement Award - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 Veteran actor Olu Jacobs steps out with his wife Joke Silva and son (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info