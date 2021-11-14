Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Woman reportedly stabs husband to death after he allegedly caught her with another man on their matrimonial bed in Edo
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man identified as Abdulateef a.k.a Dagana was allegedly stabbed to death by his second wife after he caught her with another man in their matrimonial home.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wife stabs husband to death after catching her with another man in Edo Daily Trust:
Wife stabs husband to death after catching her with another man in Edo
Woman allegedly stabs husband to death after he caught her with another man on their matrimonial bed in Edo Within Nigeria:
Woman allegedly stabs husband to death after he caught her with another man on their matrimonial bed in Edo


