Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


44 newcomers boost Forbes’ 400 list of America’s richest people, Trump still out
News photo Vanguard News  - American business magazine, Forbes, says 44 newcomers joined its list of 400 America’s richest people in 2021, a post on its verified Instagram page @Forbes, on Sunday, said.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

44 newcomers make Forbes’ 400 list of America’s richest people, Trump still out The Punch:
44 newcomers make Forbes’ 400 list of America’s richest people, Trump still out
Forbes unveils 400 richest Americans, list 44 newcomers, as Trump misses out again Daily Post:
Forbes unveils 400 richest Americans, list 44 newcomers, as Trump misses out again
44 newcomers boost Forbes’ 400 list of America’s richest people, Trump still out The Herald:
44 newcomers boost Forbes’ 400 list of America’s richest people, Trump still out
44 newcomers make Forbes 400 richest list, Trump still out - P.M. News PM News:
44 newcomers make Forbes 400 richest list, Trump still out - P.M. News
Trump still out as Forbes adds 44 newcomers to America’s 400 richest list News Wire NGR:
Trump still out as Forbes adds 44 newcomers to America’s 400 richest list
44 Newcomers Join Forbes’ List Of 400 Richest Americans The Will:
44 Newcomers Join Forbes’ List Of 400 Richest Americans
44 newcomers boost Forbes’ 400 list of America’s richest people, Trump still out — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
44 newcomers boost Forbes’ 400 list of America’s richest people, Trump still out — NEWSVERGE
44 newcomers make Forbes’ 400 list of America’s richest people, Trump out again | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
44 newcomers make Forbes’ 400 list of America’s richest people, Trump out again | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Tonto Dikeh hangs out with her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's best friend, Mayor Blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Nigerian Lady who was wrongfully charged and sentenced to 20 years in Ivorian prison dies after contracting an infection - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 mins ago
5 Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion - The Street Journal, 6 hours ago
6 Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 2022: Olujimi, eight other women join Ekiti governorship race - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 2023: Northern Group makes new move, drums support for Igbo presidency - Legit, 6 hours ago
9 Frank Edoho replies lady who mentioned his name while saying Toke Makinwa isn't the right host for Gulder Ultimate Search - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Petrol queues resurface in Abuja over fear of price hike, scarcity — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info