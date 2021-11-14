Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

New MD of First Bank Holdings, Nnamdi Okonkwo, arrested, detained
Affairs TV  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and detained the newly appointed Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, those familiar with the matter have told PREMIUM TIMES. Details of Mr ...

5 hours ago
Republican Nigeria:
First Bank Holdings MD, Nnamdi Okonkwo, arrested, detained
Studio CB55:
New MD of First Bank Holdings, Nnamdi Okonkwo, arrested, detained
The Capital:
EFCC Arrests New MD of First Bank Holdings, Nnamdi Okonkwo
MetroStar Nigeria:
EFCC arrests new First Bank GMD


