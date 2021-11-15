Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Edo: Wife kills husband who caught her cheating in their matrimonial home
News photo The News Guru  - A man simply identified as Abdulateef has been stabbed to death by his wife.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Wife kills husband who caught her cheating in their matrimonial home The Eagle Online:
Wife kills husband who caught her cheating in their matrimonial home
Wife Stabs Husband To Death After Catching Her Cheating In Their Home News Break:
Wife Stabs Husband To Death After Catching Her Cheating In Their Home
Wife kills husband in Jattu, Etsako West LGA of Edo State for catching her cheating in their matrimonial home Global Upfront:
Wife kills husband in Jattu, Etsako West LGA of Edo State for catching her cheating in their matrimonial home


   More Picks
1 I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Tonto Dikeh hangs out with her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's best friend, Mayor Blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 COVID-19: NCDC registers 51 additional infections, 11 deaths - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
4 Nigerians not happy with Buhari government over killing of brigadier general and other officers by terrorists - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 Makinde Says Oyo's IGR Growth Is A Result Of Hardwork - Inside Business Nigeria, 4 hours ago
6 If you want to meet a good man, you must stop the ?men are scum? narrative- Businessman, Wale Jana, tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 What manner of man is this ?- Jimmy Odukoya celebrates his dad, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who led worship in church this morning, days after losing his wife Nomthi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 How climate change affects our 2021 harvest – Nigerian farmers - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 NCC 2021 BMR: Akande, Danbatta commit to next phase of industry growth - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info