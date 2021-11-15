Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rising cooking gas prices, electricity tariff ‘ll worsen plight of Nigerians — CAN
Vanguard News  - THE Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, weekend, lamented that the hike in electricity tariff and cooking gas prices will worsen the plight of Nigerians adding that the citizens already have enough on their plate with heightened insecurity.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rising cooking gas prices, electricity tariff will worsen plight of Nigerians, CAN cries out Legit:
Rising cooking gas prices, electricity tariff will worsen plight of Nigerians, CAN cries out
CAN: Rising cooking gas prices, electricity tariff will worsen The Sun:
CAN: Rising cooking gas prices, electricity tariff will worsen
Rising Cooking Gas Prices, Electricity Tariff ‘ll Worsen Plight Of Nigerians — CAN The Street Journal:
Rising Cooking Gas Prices, Electricity Tariff ‘ll Worsen Plight Of Nigerians — CAN
Rising cooking gas prices, electricity tarrif will inflict hardship on Nigerians, CAN tells FG Nigerian Eye:
Rising cooking gas prices, electricity tarrif will inflict hardship on Nigerians, CAN tells FG
Rising Cooking Gas Prices, Electricity Tariff Will Worsen Plight Of Nigerians – CAN Diamond Celebrities:
Rising Cooking Gas Prices, Electricity Tariff Will Worsen Plight Of Nigerians – CAN


   More Picks
1 I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Tonto Dikeh hangs out with her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's best friend, Mayor Blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Nigerian Lady who was wrongfully charged and sentenced to 20 years in Ivorian prison dies after contracting an infection - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 2023: Northern Group makes new move, drums support for Igbo presidency - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion - The Street Journal, 4 hours ago
6 Ondo govt raises alarm over plot to blackmail governor's son, Babajide - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Comic actor Mr Latin gets car gift from his wife to celebrate his birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Police rescue 80-yr-old from suspected kidnappers in Kano – PPRO - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
9 FCT-IRS disowns fake appointment letters in circulation - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
10 Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info