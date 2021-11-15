Post News
News at a Glance
I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Minister for works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has said that he doesn't know what happened to the camera he recovered at Lekki tollgate after the #EndSARS protests.
In an
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
#EndSARS: Don’t Ask Me What Happened To Camcorder I Found At Lekki Tollgate– Buhari’s Minister, Fashola
Vanguard News:
I don’t know what happened to ‘Lekki camera’, says Fashola
The Punch:
#EndSARS: I don’t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate -Fashola
Mandy News:
#EndSARS: Fashola Says He Doesn’t Know What They Did To Mystery Camera Recovered At Lekki Tollgate
Information Nigeria:
Fashola: I Don’t Know What Happened To Camera I Recovered At Lekki Tollgate
The Nigeria Lawyer:
#EndSARS: I Don’t Know What Happened To Camera I Recovered At Lekki Tollgate - Fashola SAN
Pulse Nigeria:
Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate
News Break:
#EndSARS: Fashola Says He Doesn't Know What Happened To Camera He Recovered At Lekki Toll Gate
Anaedo Online:
I Don’t Know What Happened To The Camera I Found At Lekki Tollgate – Fashola
Talk Glitz:
Don't Ask Me What Happened To Lekki Toll Gate Camera, I Don't Know - Fashola
Naija News:
Fashola Speaks On Camera He Discovered At Lekki Tollgate
Nigeria Breaking News:
I Don’t Know What Happened To Camera I Recovered At Lekki Tollgate – Fashola
Kemi Filani Blog:
I don’t know what happened to camera I found at Lekki tollgate - Fashola
More Picks
1
I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Tonto Dikeh hangs out with her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's best friend, Mayor Blessing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
COVID-19: NCDC registers 51 additional infections, 11 deaths -
Pulse Nigeria,
23 hours ago
4
Nigerians not happy with Buhari government over killing of brigadier general and other officers by terrorists -
Legit,
17 hours ago
5
Makinde Says Oyo's IGR Growth Is A Result Of Hardwork -
Inside Business Nigeria,
4 hours ago
6
If you want to meet a good man, you must stop the ?men are scum? narrative- Businessman, Wale Jana, tells ladies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
What manner of man is this ?- Jimmy Odukoya celebrates his dad, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who led worship in church this morning, days after losing his wife Nomthi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
How climate change affects our 2021 harvest – Nigerian farmers -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
9
Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
NCC 2021 BMR: Akande, Danbatta commit to next phase of industry growth -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
