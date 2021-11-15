Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Over 30 million Nigerians are not paying tax- DG, BudgIT officer, Ben Akabueze, says
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, has said over 30 million Nigerians have refused to pay tax.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

30 millions Nigerians still not paying tax ― Akabueze Nigerian Tribune:
30 millions Nigerians still not paying tax ― Akabueze
32m Nigerians not paying tax –DG, budget office The Sun:
32m Nigerians not paying tax –DG, budget office
EXPOSED: Over 30 Million Nigerians Are Not Paying Tax Monte Oz Live:
EXPOSED: Over 30 Million Nigerians Are Not Paying Tax
Over 30 Million Nigerians Are Not Paying Tax – DG, BudgIT Officer, Ben Akabueze Discloses Naija on Point:
Over 30 Million Nigerians Are Not Paying Tax – DG, BudgIT Officer, Ben Akabueze Discloses


   More Picks
1 Tonto Dikeh hangs out with her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's best friend, Mayor Blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Nigerian Lady who was wrongfully charged and sentenced to 20 years in Ivorian prison dies after contracting an infection - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 mins ago
5 Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion - The Street Journal, 6 hours ago
6 Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 2022: Olujimi, eight other women join Ekiti governorship race - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 2023: Northern Group makes new move, drums support for Igbo presidency - Legit, 6 hours ago
9 Frank Edoho replies lady who mentioned his name while saying Toke Makinwa isn't the right host for Gulder Ultimate Search - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Petrol queues resurface in Abuja over fear of price hike, scarcity — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info