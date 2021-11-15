Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


World Cup qualifier: Rohr reveals why he benched Ighalo against Liberia
News photo Daily Post  - Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has said Odion Ighalo did not play against Liberia, because he arrived late to camp. Ighalo is back in the Nigeria national team almost three years after he decided to end his international career.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Super Eagles Boss Gernot Rohr Reveals Why He Benched Ighalo Against Liberia Naija Loaded:
Super Eagles Boss Gernot Rohr Reveals Why He Benched Ighalo Against Liberia
World Cup qualifier: Rohr reveals why he benched Ighalo against Liberia Nigerian Eye:
World Cup qualifier: Rohr reveals why he benched Ighalo against Liberia
World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria coach Rohr explains why Ighalo missed Liberia fixture My Celebrity & I:
World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria coach Rohr explains why Ighalo missed Liberia fixture
Rohr explains why Ighalo did not feature against Liberia Brila:
Rohr explains why Ighalo did not feature against Liberia
Rohr explains why Ighalo was absent against Liberia Goal Ball Live:
Rohr explains why Ighalo was absent against Liberia


   More Picks
1 I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Tonto Dikeh hangs out with her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's best friend, Mayor Blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 COVID-19: NCDC registers 51 additional infections, 11 deaths - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
4 Nigerians not happy with Buhari government over killing of brigadier general and other officers by terrorists - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 Makinde Says Oyo's IGR Growth Is A Result Of Hardwork - Inside Business Nigeria, 4 hours ago
6 If you want to meet a good man, you must stop the ?men are scum? narrative- Businessman, Wale Jana, tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 What manner of man is this ?- Jimmy Odukoya celebrates his dad, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who led worship in church this morning, days after losing his wife Nomthi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 How climate change affects our 2021 harvest – Nigerian farmers - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Two arrested for being in possession of human head in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 NCC 2021 BMR: Akande, Danbatta commit to next phase of industry growth - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info