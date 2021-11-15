Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Norwich City have officially confirmed Dean Smith as their new head coach eight days after Aston Villa sacked him.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL: Norwich City confirm Dean Smith’s appointment as manager Daily Post:
EPL: Norwich City confirm Dean Smith’s appointment as manager
BREAKING!! Dean Smith Named New Manager OF Norwich Naija Loaded:
BREAKING!! Dean Smith Named New Manager OF Norwich
Norwich City appoints Dean Smith as manager Oyo Gist:
Norwich City appoints Dean Smith as manager
Norwich Confirm Appointment Of Dean Smith As New Manager The Will:
Norwich Confirm Appointment Of Dean Smith As New Manager
Norwich announce Dean Smith, ex-Aston Villa coach as manager - P.M. News PM News:
Norwich announce Dean Smith, ex-Aston Villa coach as manager - P.M. News
Former Aston Villa Boss Appointed As Norwich City Coach TV360 Nigeria:
Former Aston Villa Boss Appointed As Norwich City Coach
Norwich City Confirm Dean Smith As New Manager After 8 Days The Genius Media:
Norwich City Confirm Dean Smith As New Manager After 8 Days


   More Picks
1 I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Tonto Dikeh hangs out with her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's best friend, Mayor Blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Nigerian Lady who was wrongfully charged and sentenced to 20 years in Ivorian prison dies after contracting an infection - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 2023: Northern Group makes new move, drums support for Igbo presidency - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion - The Street Journal, 4 hours ago
6 Ondo govt raises alarm over plot to blackmail governor's son, Babajide - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Comic actor Mr Latin gets car gift from his wife to celebrate his birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Police rescue 80-yr-old from suspected kidnappers in Kano – PPRO - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
9 FCT-IRS disowns fake appointment letters in circulation - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
10 Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info