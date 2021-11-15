Post News
News at a Glance
“Obi Cubana doesn’t have money, people who have money don’t flaunt it on social media” – Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue
The Info NG
- Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog
Popular Nigerian Filmmaker, Onyeka Nwelue, has stated that billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, is not wealthy.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue says ‘Obi Cubana’ doesn’t have money.
Instablog 9ja:
Filmmaker Nwelue says ‘Obi Cubana’ doesn’t have money, gives reason
Naija Parrot:
Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue says ‘Obi Cubana’ doesn’t have money.
Anioma Press:
Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue says ‘Obi Cubana’ doesn’t have money.
More Picks
1
I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Tonto Dikeh hangs out with her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's best friend, Mayor Blessing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Nigerian Lady who was wrongfully charged and sentenced to 20 years in Ivorian prison dies after contracting an infection -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
2023: Northern Group makes new move, drums support for Igbo presidency -
Legit,
4 hours ago
5
Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion -
The Street Journal,
4 hours ago
6
Ondo govt raises alarm over plot to blackmail governor's son, Babajide -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
Comic actor Mr Latin gets car gift from his wife to celebrate his birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Police rescue 80-yr-old from suspected kidnappers in Kano – PPRO -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
9
FCT-IRS disowns fake appointment letters in circulation -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
10
Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
