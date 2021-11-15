Couple who have never met in person get married over Zoom

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Tonto Dikeh hangs out with her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's best friend, Mayor Blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigerian Lady who was wrongfully charged and sentenced to 20 years in Ivorian prison dies after contracting an infection - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
4
|
Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
5
|
Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
|
6
|
Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion - The Street Journal,
9 hours ago
|
7
|
BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) - GL Trends,
5 hours ago
|
8
|
Petrol queues resurface in Abuja over fear of price hike, scarcity — NEWSVERGE - News Verge,
12 hours ago
|
9
|
Frank Edoho replies lady who mentioned his name while saying Toke Makinwa isn't the right host for Gulder Ultimate Search - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
10
|
Comic actor Mr Latin gets car gift from his wife to celebrate his birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago