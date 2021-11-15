Suspected assassins kill couple in Jigawa

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
2
|
Additional state in S/East, autonomy will end agitations in Nigeria – Ohanaeze tells Buhari - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
3
|
Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion - The Street Journal,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) - GL Trends,
19 hours ago
|
6
|
Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
7
|
15 killed as bandits attack communities in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
8
|
Nigerians Mourn As Wrongly Jailed Nigerian Woman, Itunu Dies In Cote D’Ivoire Prison - Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
|
9
|
Frank Edoho replies lady who mentioned his name while saying Toke Makinwa isn't the right host for Gulder Ultimate Search - Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
|
10
|
Buhari condoles with Dangote over death of brother, Sani - The Punch,
17 hours ago