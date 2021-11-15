Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Adele says romantic relationship with Rich Paul is the first time she's ever 'loved' herself
Linda Ikeji Blog  - 15-time Grammy winner, Adele got quite candid about her romantic relationship with American sports agent Rich Paul during her One Night Only concert special on Sunday November 14&nb

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“My Romantic Relationship With Rich Paul Is The First Time I Ever Loved Myself” – Adele The Will:
“My Romantic Relationship With Rich Paul Is The First Time I Ever Loved Myself” – Adele
Adele Reveals Romantic Relationship With Rich Paul is the First Time She Monte Oz Live:
Adele Reveals Romantic Relationship With Rich Paul is the First Time She's Ever 'Loved' Herself
Adele opens up on relationship with Rich Paul EE Live:
Adele opens up on relationship with Rich Paul
Adele says Rich Paul relationship is the first time she Ladun Liadi Blog:
Adele says Rich Paul relationship is the first time she's ever 'loved' herself | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Lady who was wrongfully charged and sentenced to 20 years in Ivorian prison dies after contracting an infection - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
6 BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) - GL Trends, 18 hours ago
7 15 killed as bandits attack communities in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerians Mourn As Wrongly Jailed Nigerian Woman, Itunu Dies In Cote D’Ivoire Prison - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
9 Frank Edoho replies lady who mentioned his name while saying Toke Makinwa isn't the right host for Gulder Ultimate Search - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 He's just an assistant who helped me with errands - Prince Kpokpogri speaks about his relationship with Mayor Blesisng after he was seen hanging out with Tonto Dikeh - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info