15 killed as bandits attack communities in Sokoto
Linda Ikeji Blog  - At least 15 people have been killed by bandits during attacks on communities in Goronyo and Illela local government areas of Sokoto State.

 

Governor Aminu Tambuwal confirmed the a

3 hours ago
15 dead as bandits attack Sokoto community The Punch:
15 dead as bandits attack Sokoto community
Bandits kill 15 in Sokoto, abduct women Daily Trust:
Bandits kill 15 in Sokoto, abduct women
15 killed in gunmen attacks in Sokoto The Guardian:
15 killed in gunmen attacks in Sokoto
15 dead as bandits attack Sokoto community The Eagle Online:
15 dead as bandits attack Sokoto community
15 Killed In Gunmen Attacks In Sokoto The Street Journal:
15 Killed In Gunmen Attacks In Sokoto
Bandits hit Sokoto again, wipe out 15 people - P.M. News PM News:
Bandits hit Sokoto again, wipe out 15 people - P.M. News
Nigeria: Terror bandits kill 15 in attacks on Goronyo, Illela communities, Sokoto State Global Upfront:
Nigeria: Terror bandits kill 15 in attacks on Goronyo, Illela communities, Sokoto State
Insecurity: 15 Killed As Bandits Attack Communities In Sokoto Tori News:
Insecurity: 15 Killed As Bandits Attack Communities In Sokoto


