Nigerians Mourn As Wrongly Jailed Nigerian Woman, Itunu Dies In Cote D’Ivoire Prison









Nigerians on social media have lamented the sudden death of Itunu Babalola, the 23-year-old Nigerian lady, who was wrongly incarcerated in Cote D’lvoire prison.

