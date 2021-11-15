Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo)
GL Trends  - BBNaija season 6 winner, Hazel Onyeze Onoduenyi aka Whitemoney has bagged an ambassadorial deal with GOtv. The BBNaija season six winner also signed a deal with MultiChoice Nigeria to produce a reality show solely for Whitemoney. An elated Whitemoney ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

