Whitemoney unveils as GOtv ambassador
The Nation  - Hazel Onyeze Onoduenyi aka Whitemoney has been announced as an ambassador for paytv, GOtv. The BBNaija season six winner also signed a deal with MultiChoice Nigeria to produce a reality show about himself.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

