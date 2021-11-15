Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Multiple men gather at radio station to accuse popular pastor of "snatching" their wives, sisters, and mothers
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A group of men have gathered at a radio station in Abuja to accuse Pastor Harrison Anazodo Charles of Day Spring Assembly of "snatching" their wives, sisters, and mothers.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Several men storm radio station to accuse same pastor of snatching their wives and mothers in Anambra The Info NG:
Several men storm radio station to accuse same pastor of snatching their wives and mothers in Anambra
Married Men Protest At Radio Station, Accuses Pastor Of Kanyi Daily:
Married Men Protest At Radio Station, Accuses Pastor Of 'Snatching’ T
Men Gather At Radio Station To Accuse Pastor Of Snatching Their Wives, Mothers And Sisters Naija News:
Men Gather At Radio Station To Accuse Pastor Of Snatching Their Wives, Mothers And Sisters
Men Gather at Radio Station To Accuse Popular Pastor of Snatching Their Wives, Sisters, And Mothers Tori News:
Men Gather at Radio Station To Accuse Popular Pastor of Snatching Their Wives, Sisters, And Mothers


   More Picks
1 Tonto Dikeh hangs out with her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's best friend, Mayor Blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Nigerian Lady who was wrongfully charged and sentenced to 20 years in Ivorian prison dies after contracting an infection - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion - The Street Journal, 10 hours ago
7 BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) - GL Trends, 7 hours ago
8 Petrol queues resurface in Abuja over fear of price hike, scarcity — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 14 hours ago
9 Comic actor Mr Latin gets car gift from his wife to celebrate his birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Frank Edoho replies lady who mentioned his name while saying Toke Makinwa isn't the right host for Gulder Ultimate Search - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info