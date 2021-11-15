Post News
News at a Glance
Female client dies inside Obi Cubana’s Abuja club, relaxation spot shut down
The Eagle Online
- The Anambra State-born billionaire and club and hotel owner made this known in a post on his Instagram on Monday.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Photostory: Obi Cubana Shuts Down Club Over Client's Death Abuja club belonging to popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana ‘Hustle and Bustle’ has been shut down following an incident involving the death of a client.
The Trent:
TRAGIC: Female Clubber Dies In Obi Cubana's Night Club
Oyo Gist:
Obi Cubana shuts down Abuja club over death of female clubber
Instablog 9ja:
Obi Cubana Shuts Down Club Over Client's Death
1st for Credible News:
Obi Cubana: Abuja club shut down indefinitely over death of club-goer
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Obi Cubana shuts down Abuja club over female guest's death | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Additional state in S/East, autonomy will end agitations in Nigeria – Ohanaeze tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
3
BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) -
GL Trends,
21 hours ago
4
15 killed as bandits attack communities in Sokoto -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
Electricity metre, gas price hike capable of pushing Nigerians to the wall ― Gani Adams -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
7
Nigerians Mourn As Wrongly Jailed Nigerian Woman, Itunu Dies In Cote D’Ivoire Prison -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
8
ASUU reacts as Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
Buhari condoles with Dangote over death of brother, Sani -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
10
Suspected assassins kill couple in Jigawa -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
