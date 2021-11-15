Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Footage has emerged  showing Cristiano Ronaldo fuming at Portugal boss, Fernando Santos after their damaging defeat by Serbia in Lisbon which puts Portugal's qualification to the 2022 wor

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Portugal vs Serbia: Santos explains Ronaldo Daily Post:
Portugal vs Serbia: Santos explains Ronaldo's outburst after 2-1 loss
Ronaldo confident Portugal will reach World Cup Vanguard News:
Ronaldo confident Portugal will reach World Cup
Portugal Coach Santos Denies Bust-up With Ronaldo Complete Sports:
Portugal Coach Santos Denies Bust-up With Ronaldo
Goal of attending 2022 World Cup very much alive —Ronaldo The Punch:
Goal of attending 2022 World Cup very much alive —Ronaldo
Fernando Santos Reveals Who To Blame As Portugal Lose Automatic World Cup Ticket Naija Loaded:
Fernando Santos Reveals Who To Blame As Portugal Lose Automatic World Cup Ticket
Ronaldo Speaks Out After Failing To Reach World Cup With Portugal Independent:
Ronaldo Speaks Out After Failing To Reach World Cup With Portugal
Serbia shock Portugal to qualify for 2022 World Cup — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Serbia shock Portugal to qualify for 2022 World Cup — NEWSVERGE
Ronaldo confident Portugal will reach World Cup Daily Nigerian:
Ronaldo confident Portugal will reach World Cup
Goal of attending 2022 World Cup very much alive —Ronaldo TV360 Nigeria:
Goal of attending 2022 World Cup very much alive —Ronaldo
Ronaldo, Portugal Lose Automatic 2022 World Cup Ticket In shock Defeat Screen Gist:
Ronaldo, Portugal Lose Automatic 2022 World Cup Ticket In shock Defeat
“No Excuses” – Ronaldo Speaks After Portugal Got Beaten By Serbia In World Cup Qualifier Naija News:
“No Excuses” – Ronaldo Speaks After Portugal Got Beaten By Serbia In World Cup Qualifier
Cristiano Ronaldo clashes with Portugal coach After World Cup Qualification Loss Edujandon:
Cristiano Ronaldo clashes with Portugal coach After World Cup Qualification Loss
Ronaldo Kemi Filani Blog:
Ronaldo's hope of playing at 2022 World Cup suffers setback


   More Picks
1 Tonto Dikeh hangs out with her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's best friend, Mayor Blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Nigerian Lady who was wrongfully charged and sentenced to 20 years in Ivorian prison dies after contracting an infection - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion - The Street Journal, 7 hours ago
6 BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) - GL Trends, 4 hours ago
7 Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Petrol queues resurface in Abuja over fear of price hike, scarcity — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 11 hours ago
9 2023: Northern Group makes new move, drums support for Igbo presidency - Legit, 7 hours ago
10 Frank Edoho replies lady who mentioned his name while saying Toke Makinwa isn't the right host for Gulder Ultimate Search - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info