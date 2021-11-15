Post News
News at a Glance
Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Footage has emerged showing Cristiano Ronaldo fuming at Portugal boss, Fernando Santos after their damaging defeat by Serbia in Lisbon which puts Portugal's qualification to the 2022 wor
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Portugal vs Serbia: Santos explains Ronaldo's outburst after 2-1 loss
Vanguard News:
Ronaldo confident Portugal will reach World Cup
Complete Sports:
Portugal Coach Santos Denies Bust-up With Ronaldo
The Punch:
Goal of attending 2022 World Cup very much alive —Ronaldo
Naija Loaded:
Fernando Santos Reveals Who To Blame As Portugal Lose Automatic World Cup Ticket
Independent:
Ronaldo Speaks Out After Failing To Reach World Cup With Portugal
News Verge:
Serbia shock Portugal to qualify for 2022 World Cup — NEWSVERGE
Daily Nigerian:
Ronaldo confident Portugal will reach World Cup
TV360 Nigeria:
Goal of attending 2022 World Cup very much alive —Ronaldo
Screen Gist:
Ronaldo, Portugal Lose Automatic 2022 World Cup Ticket In shock Defeat
Naija News:
“No Excuses” – Ronaldo Speaks After Portugal Got Beaten By Serbia In World Cup Qualifier
Edujandon:
Cristiano Ronaldo clashes with Portugal coach After World Cup Qualification Loss
Kemi Filani Blog:
Ronaldo's hope of playing at 2022 World Cup suffers setback
